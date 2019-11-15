Next SODELPA Leader must bring discipline: Gavoka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s next leader will be decided at the Management Board meeting this Friday but the names won’t be announced until the Annual General Meeting a day later.

The four candidates vying for the Party Leader’s post were interviewed in Suva today by an independent panel which will make recommendations to the SODELPA Management Board.

Incumbent Sitiveni Rabuka was the first to be called into the interview room this morning.

He was followed by current MP, Viliame Gavoka who is also in contention for the leadership position.

The party will move forward in strength after selecting its leader through this process. It’s quite a rigorous one and very challenging and very welcomed if you want to be a leader.

Gavoka says the process being followed this time around is imperative in ensuring SODELPA’s viability for the next general election.

“Three are there, very capable people in the running competing for the position and I tell you what, at the end of this, the best will be chosen and SODELPA will move forward to form the next government in this country”.

Ro Filipe Tuisawau is positive that the basis of the interview questions will ultimately identify the right person to lead the party.

“For me, it’s very important that we come together as one and I believe that we will get there come the management board to choose the party leader”.

Aseri Radrodro was the last one to be called in, and his interview didn’t last as long as the other candidates. The youngest of the applicants is calling on party members to support whoever is appointed as the new leader.

“I can only wish that the best candidate will be appointed in this whole process and I wish them all good luck”.

Interviews for Deputy Leader is currently underway with Lynda Tabuya, Filimoni Vosarogo, Aseri Radrodro, Mosese Bulitavu and Niko Nawaikula in contention.