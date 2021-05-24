New voters register for 2022

The Fijian Elections Office will soon be opening Voter Service Centers around the country to facilitate those who want to upgrade their voter cards.

This as work towards the 2022 General Election gains momentum.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says FEO has received close to 2,000 engagements from voters.

“Of this 1,961, there were 204 new registrations, which is very encouraging considering the students who are at home have the time to come and update and actually register for the election.”

FEO is also expanding its operation to ensure Fijians have access to the necessary services needed before the election.

Saneem says some teams will start working on weekends as well, especially around the mainland.

“Once the travel restrictions are lifted, we will than travel across with the births, deaths and marriages registry and other departments to provide these services to those islands.”

The Elections Office also advises that for Fijian citizens who do not have a Fijian Birth Certificate, they can also register to vote using their citizenship papers or passport.