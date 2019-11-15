New leader tomorrow, as Tabuya refutes claims

A new Leader of Opposition will be voted in parliament tomorrow.

SODELPA and Opposition Whip, Lynda Tabuya has confirmed this to FBC News this afternoon.

This come after the resignation of Sitiveni Rabuka from Parliament this morning.

Tabuya says the only opposition MPs will vote for the vacant position and also confirms they will be having a caucus meeting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Tabuya has confirmed to FBC News that she is not resigning as speculated by some.

This follows rumours that some Opposition MPs are planning to follow Rabuka.

Tabuya says it is not a good time for her to resign as being the Opposition whip, she is currently chairing meetings for the party.