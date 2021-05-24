Nawaikula’s lawyer wants SOE in court

The lawyer for former parliamentarian Niko Nawaikula wants the Supervisor of Election to come to court and justify his actions which led to the removal of his client from parliament.

Nawaikula had his case called at the Court of Disputed Returns today, challenging the validity of his seat being declared vacant.

On July 23rd, Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem removed Nawaikula from the Register of Voters which – by law – removed his right to be a candidate in parliament.

Nawaikula’s lawyer Jon Apted argued that amendments to the Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act in February 2020, for Fijians to register with their birth certificate did not apply to existing voters.

Nawaikula was registered as a voter in 2017.

Apted argued that the SODELPA members removal from the Register must be deemed invalid because the Supervisor of Election is only the caretaker of the Act and that Electoral Commission is the ‘boss’ or the authoritative power.

He also claims the definition of a full name is not limited, and that Nawaikula has been known by that name his whole life and so he used it to register as a voter.

Solicitor General Sharvadha Sharma appearing on behalf of the State and the Supervisor of Elections stated that just because another institution accepted the name Niko Nawaikula it does not mean that the same should be accepted for his Voter Registration.

Sharma also submitted that Nawaikula should have complied with all the advice on registration, adding there is no evidence the SOE acted any differently in relation to his situation.

He says Nawaikula maintained his bank account using the name on his birth certificate and submitted the case to be dismissed as the Supervisor of Elections was correct in his determination.

The case will be called again next Tuesday.