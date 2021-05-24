Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police continue COVID Health enforcement|ADF soldiers arrive for Lekutu school rehab|97.8% of target population on Kadavu vaccinated|Ten new COVID-19 deaths with 264 new infections|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|COVID stigma hinders treatment and care|Ministry endorses the use of AgRDT|Decreasing cases not reflective of illnesses and deaths|Vaccination is key to ending island wide outbreak|Japan to provide AstraZeneca vaccine|50% vaccination will see infections drop|18 more dead from COVID-19|Six COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fiji receives an additional 100,000 vaccine|No signs of Delta mutation in Fiji|New ambulances will boost COVID response|Businesses discuss adherence to COVID protocols|Equipment needed to test for new variant|Labasa drive-thru vaccination gets off to slow start|Three more COVID deaths and over 600 new cases|Over 200 COVID patients hospitalized in the Central Division|Vaccinated people are less likely to die from COVID-19: Dr Waqainabete|Ministry beefs up vaccination campaign in the Lau Group|COVID-19 battle not over yet, villagers warned|More vaccinations will decrease new infections: MoH|
Full Coverage

Politics

Nawaikula’s lawyer wants SOE in court

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 11, 2021 4:45 pm

The lawyer for former parliamentarian Niko Nawaikula wants the Supervisor of Election to come to court and justify his actions which led to the removal of his client from parliament.

Nawaikula had his case called at the Court of Disputed Returns today, challenging the validity of his seat being declared vacant.

On July 23rd, Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem removed Nawaikula from the Register of Voters which – by law – removed his right to be a candidate in parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

Nawaikula’s lawyer Jon Apted argued that amendments to the Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act in February 2020, for Fijians to register with their birth certificate did not apply to existing voters.

Nawaikula was registered as a voter in 2017.

Apted argued that the SODELPA members removal from the Register must be deemed invalid because the Supervisor of Election is only the caretaker of the Act and that Electoral Commission is the ‘boss’ or the authoritative power.

He also claims the definition of a full name is not limited, and that Nawaikula has been known by that name his whole life and so he used it to register as a voter.

Solicitor General Sharvadha Sharma appearing on behalf of the State and the Supervisor of Elections stated that just because another institution accepted the name Niko Nawaikula it does not mean that the same should be accepted for his Voter Registration.

Sharma also submitted that Nawaikula should have complied with all the advice on registration, adding there is no evidence the SOE acted any differently in relation to his situation.

He says Nawaikula maintained his bank account using the name on his birth certificate and submitted the case to be dismissed as the Supervisor of Elections was correct in his determination.

The case will be called again next Tuesday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.