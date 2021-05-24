Nawaikula's case gets underway

The case of denounced Opposition Member of Parliament, Niko Nawaikuka is currently being called at the Court of Disputed Returns.

Nawaikula is challenging the validity of his seat in parliament which has been vacated.

This after Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem removed Nawaikula from the Register of Voters which removed his right to be a candidate in parliament.

Nawaikula had used his commonly known name to register as a voter and not the name on his birth certificate and this was investigated by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption after the plaintiff himself raised the matter in parliament last year.

Nawaikula’s lawyer told the court this was a justifiable mistake and Nawaikula should have been given a chance to correct it.

He claims there were over 10,000 other voters who gave their commonly used names and that Nawaikula should have been offered equal rights to make the amendment.

He told the Court the Supervisor of Elections does not have the right to file a petition for such a case except if filed by the Attorney General and a few others.

Meanwhile, the state counsels say there is no petition, but rather it is a proceeding to determine the question by the plaintiff if his seat has become vacant.

The State Counsels told the court the Supervisor of Elections is the administrator of the Act in the topic and had made clear of the term full name for registration.

The counsels say if Nawaikula uses his name on the birth certificate to access his bank account how hard it is to give his correct name for Voter Registration.

The submissions continue in the Court of Disputed Returns.