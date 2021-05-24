Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police continue COVID Health enforcement|ADF soldiers arrive for Lekutu school rehab|97.8% of target population on Kadavu vaccinated|Ten new COVID-19 deaths with 264 new infections|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|COVID stigma hinders treatment and care|Ministry endorses the use of AgRDT|Decreasing cases not reflective of illnesses and deaths|Vaccination is key to ending island wide outbreak|Japan to provide AstraZeneca vaccine|50% vaccination will see infections drop|18 more dead from COVID-19|Six COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fiji receives an additional 100,000 vaccine|No signs of Delta mutation in Fiji|New ambulances will boost COVID response|Businesses discuss adherence to COVID protocols|Equipment needed to test for new variant|Labasa drive-thru vaccination gets off to slow start|Three more COVID deaths and over 600 new cases|Over 200 COVID patients hospitalized in the Central Division|Vaccinated people are less likely to die from COVID-19: Dr Waqainabete|Ministry beefs up vaccination campaign in the Lau Group|COVID-19 battle not over yet, villagers warned|More vaccinations will decrease new infections: MoH|
Full Coverage

Politics

Nawaikula's case gets underway

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 11, 2021 12:53 pm

The case of denounced Opposition Member of Parliament, Niko Nawaikuka is currently being called at the Court of Disputed Returns.

Nawaikula is challenging the validity of his seat in parliament which has been vacated.

This after Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem removed Nawaikula from the Register of Voters which removed his right to be a candidate in parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

Nawaikula had used his commonly known name to register as a voter and not the name on his birth certificate and this was investigated by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption after the plaintiff himself raised the matter in parliament last year.

Nawaikula’s lawyer told the court this was a justifiable mistake and Nawaikula should have been given a chance to correct it.

He claims there were over 10,000 other voters who gave their commonly used names and that Nawaikula should have been offered equal rights to make the amendment.

He told the Court the Supervisor of Elections does not have the right to file a petition for such a case except if filed by the Attorney General and a few others.

Meanwhile, the state counsels say there is no petition, but rather it is a proceeding to determine the question by the plaintiff if his seat has become vacant.

The State Counsels told the court the Supervisor of Elections is the administrator of the Act in the topic and had made clear of the term full name for registration.

The counsels say if Nawaikula uses his name on the birth certificate to access his bank account how hard it is to give his correct name for Voter Registration.

The submissions continue in the Court of Disputed Returns.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.