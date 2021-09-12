Nawaikula sues Elections Supervisor

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member Niko Nawaikula has filed a civil claim against Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Nawaikula claims Saneem’s decision to remove Nawaikula’s name from the Electoral National Register of Voters was wrong and unlawful.

As a result of Saneem’s actions, Nawaikula’s seat in parliament was declared vacant.

Nawaikula claims that the Supervisor of Elections wrongfully exercised his powers and functions as a public officer.

He further claims that since Saneem was exercising his powers and functions as a public officer, the Attorney-General is also a party to the civil action in accordance with the State Proceedings Act.

The proceeding now instituted by Niko Nawaikula is usually used specifically against public officers.

Nawaikula’s legal counsel says other public officers may be sued for wrongful and negligent exercise of powers and functions through the same proceeding his client has instituted.

FBC News has sent questions to the Supervisor of Elections.