Nawaikula seeks constitutional redress on Bill 17

SODELPA MP, Niko Nawaikula is challenging the amendment to the iTaukei Land Trust Act or Bill 17 which was passed in parliament last month.

Nawaikula through his lawyer has filed a constitutional redress proceeding in the High Court .

The Defendants in this proceeding are the Government, the Attorney-General and the iTaukei Lands Trust Board.

In the proceeding, Niko Nawaikula is suing the Defendants on his own behalf and, in a representative capacity, on behalf of members of his Mataqali as owners of itaukei lands.

Nawaikula claims that their respective rights as landowners of itaukei lands were breached when they were not consulted by the Government and the iTLTB before the Bill 17 was put before Parliament and later passed as law.

Nawaikula claims that provisions of the 2013 Constitution, the iTaukei Lands Trust Act 1940 and the International Labour Organisation Convention No. 169 were breached.

The matter will be called in the High court on 30th of this month.