Nawaikula hits out at Bulitavu

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 22, 2021 10:39 pm

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Niko Nawaikula has told fellow MP Mosese Bulitavu not to follow his chief if his chief is in the wrong.

This comes after Bulitavu confirmed to FBC News that he voted for government nominee Ratu Wiliame Katonivere for President.

Bulitavu had said there was no party directive on who to vote for, and so he voted in favour of the FijiFirst nominee.

Ratu Wiliame is also Bulitavu’s High Chief.

Nawaikula claims the indigenous people have been fighting long and hard for the restoration of Indigenous Rights and identity including the restoration of the Great Council of Chief and removal of all anti-Taukei Laws.

He adds this is one such time to make a principled stand as opposed to a political one.

Nawaikula also revealed that Bulitavu was not alone as Tui Namuka and SODELPA MP Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu also sought permission for the caucus to agree that all Opposition MPs to vote under their own conscience.

This, he says was their attempt to obtain permission to support their chief the Turaga Tui Macuata, as President-Elect, in accordance with their allegiance to the Vanua.

Bulitavu in his reply to Nawaikula says he had followed the Vanua of Caumatalevu because they sent him to Parliament and gave him the mandate to represent their interests.

The outspoken SODELPA MP also says the Vanua is bigger than politics adding that a party directive was absent.

Bulitavu says the Head of State also stands above politics.

