Nawaikula and Bulitavu are not nationalists: Rabuka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka denies that certain SODELPA MPs are nationalists, despite their outbursts in Parliament.

FBC News asked Rabuka whether he supports the comments of Niko Nawaikula and Mosese Bulitavu who have made race based comments in the House on numerous occasions.

According to the SODELPA Leader, this is mere political grandstanding and does not reflect the true nature of Nawaikula and Bulitavu.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know them personally so I can support them because I know what they say in Parliament is politics. They are reasonable, they are national thinking members, not nationalistic in the sense of ethnic-nationalism.”

In one instance, Bulitavu called the Indo-Fiji community vulagi’s and claimed their way of handling disputes by killing and stabbing has been picked up by the i-Taukei community.

SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu had also said that certain Indo-Fijian women are unfaithful and that i-Taukei, assaults on women were common, given their built.