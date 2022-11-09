Narube urges leaders to put politics aside: Narube

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube

Political leaders must put politics aside and work together to scrutinize the election process.

This, according to Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube.

He says his party has decided to join the People’s Alliance, National Federation Party, and the Fiji Labour Party to monitor poll proceedings on December 14th.

Narube says they will be devoting their resources to this exercise because this is an area of interest.

“I think we owe it to the country, don’t we? To scrutinize the election process to make sure that it is credible. That the process of election itself is fair and free, that’s what we are going to do, we put aside our ideologies, we put aside our differences. This is our common area.”

Narube adds that he cannot speak on behalf of SODELPA but it is unfortunate to note that they have decided not to cooperate with other parties on operational issues.

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says the party recused itself because the team wants to concentrate on its campaign strategies.

“They are going to be our opponent and they are going to be treated as such so go into the election, we are not going to be friends with anybody. We need to defeat everybody in order for us to get into Parliament.”

The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday posted that there are more than 2000 polling stations, and if each party has two agents on at any time – they may have four at each polling station, taking turns in shifts so that they can keep an eye on the proceedings right through the day.