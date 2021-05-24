Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|New infection numbers decline, no COVID deaths reported|No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th|Vanua Levu travel opens for fully vaccinated Fijians|Curfew moved back to 11pm|Years 12 and 13 classes to resume next month|MoH changes COVID monitoring strategy|Tourism Talanoa Panel Discussion and Press Conference|57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|
Full Coverage

Politics

Narube and Jagath open to possibilities

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 13, 2021 5:50 am

The Leaders of Unity Fiji and the Freedom Alliance have indicated that while reluctant, they are open to possibly surrendering their roles for the sake of a unified Opposition.

The Fiji Labour Party, Unity Fiji, and Freedom Alliance have decided to put up a united front for the 2022 General Election with a detailed framework expected by the end of the year.

Unity Fiji Leader, Savenaca Narube, says giving up his party and position to merge under one banner will depend on what others have to offer.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m willing to look at the whole entire national interest in this manner. It’s so important that we do that, each and every one of us.”

Freedom Alliance Leader, Jagath Karunaratne also echoed a similar sentiment.

“Unification is all about making compromises, as I always said if there is a course that I can embrace I’m willing to make most of the sacrifice if I have to.”

The three parties are in the middle of negotiations to try and find common ground and what remains to be seen is whether an entirely new party will emerge.

Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhary refused to speak on the matter until negotiations progress.

These parties are still awaiting a response from the Social Democratic Liberal Party, The People’s Alliance, and National Federation Party to join up.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.