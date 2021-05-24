Narube and Jagath open to possibilities

The Leaders of Unity Fiji and the Freedom Alliance have indicated that while reluctant, they are open to possibly surrendering their roles for the sake of a unified Opposition.

The Fiji Labour Party, Unity Fiji, and Freedom Alliance have decided to put up a united front for the 2022 General Election with a detailed framework expected by the end of the year.

Unity Fiji Leader, Savenaca Narube, says giving up his party and position to merge under one banner will depend on what others have to offer.

“I’m willing to look at the whole entire national interest in this manner. It’s so important that we do that, each and every one of us.”

Freedom Alliance Leader, Jagath Karunaratne also echoed a similar sentiment.

“Unification is all about making compromises, as I always said if there is a course that I can embrace I’m willing to make most of the sacrifice if I have to.”

The three parties are in the middle of negotiations to try and find common ground and what remains to be seen is whether an entirely new party will emerge.

Fiji Labour Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhary refused to speak on the matter until negotiations progress.

These parties are still awaiting a response from the Social Democratic Liberal Party, The People’s Alliance, and National Federation Party to join up.