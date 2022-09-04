Narayan still on my team: Rabuka

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed to FBC News that their provisional candidate, Sajal Narayan has not been asked to resign.

Rabuka says that for now, Narayan remains a PA provisional candidate and the party has not requested any criminal record clearance from police.

When questioned by FBC News about the alleged leaking of the information from PA’s inner circle, claiming Narayan had submitted false information about his criminal past, Rabuka says the information is wrong.

Rabuka says he will ultimately be the one to decide whether someone stays or out of the party.