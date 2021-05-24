Naicker explains decision to join People’s Alliance

Former TISI Sangam Fiji President Sadasivan Naicker says he is grateful to be in the lineup for the People’s Alliance provisional candidates ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Following the announcement of 12 PAP provisional candidates last night, Naicker who was amongst them highlighted what it means to be part of Sitiveni Rabuka’s party.

He says his inclusion brings back memories of the 90s when Jai Ram Reddy joined Rabuka to put in place the constitution he claimed was the best.

He highlighted that the constitution addresses the security of Indo-Fijians and stresses the need for Fijians to embrace one another.

Naicker also claimed that he joined Rabuka as he is a leader with a vision and believes in inclusiveness.

Meanwhile, just a few weeks ago, when PAP hosted its special general assembly, Naicker was at the event and Rabuka could not even recognize him.

Naicker highlighted then that he was interested in joining Rabuka’s party.