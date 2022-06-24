Mosese Vosarogo throws support behind FijiFirst

Mosese Vosarogo.

Filimoni Vosarago’s older brother, Mosese Vosarogo has thrown his support behind the FijiFirst government.

While Filimoni Vosarogo is currently with the People’s Alliance, his older brother is adamant that Fiji needs decisive leaders like the FijiFirst government to ensure the country’s progress.

Mosese Vosarogo says most people want stability as, without it, Fiji cannot progress.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the current leader, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama have and continue to prove that he can bring about stability.

He says that Fijians do not want to return to the political environment of instability that existed in Fiji decades ago.

He is also calling on the i-Taukei population to vote wisely in this year’s General Election.