Politics

More politicians questioned, no charges laid

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 1, 2021 5:05 pm

More politicians were taken in by police today for questioning.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says some have been taken in more than once.

Tudravu confirms some of whom were questioned today include, Viliame Gavoka, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Adi Litia Qionibaravu and Niko Nawaikula.

Article continues after advertisement

These politicians are being investigated for comments they made on Bill 17, that is the iTaukei Land Trust Bill.

The Bill was passed in Parliament on Friday.

Tudravu confirms no one has been charged as yet.

