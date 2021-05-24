Misinformation by Opposition about Bill 17 stirring fear

Attempts to improve the value of i-Taukei land and the landowner’s wellbeing has been distorted by Opposition members beyond recognition.

These were the comments of the Prime Minister while clarifying misinformation about Bill 17 which was passed in parliament on Friday.

Voreqe Bainimarama says the Opposition failed to see the merit of the amendment and their line of attack has stirred up the emotions of the landowners.

“While we were thinking about how best i-Taukei land can be more attractive, thereby increasing in value they were thinking about the elections next year by twisting the intention of the amendment to something it is not. They were stirring up fears amongst the i-Taukei, a fear that does not exist because i-taukei lands are well protected.”

The Prime Minister adds that the Opposition also lied to the people about the amendment to the i-Taukei Land Trust.

“Lie number one is that the i-Taukei landowners will no longer have a say over their land and the truth is i-Taukei land ownership is secure and safe.”

Bainimarama clarifies that i-Taukei landowners will continue to receive full rents and premiums with the likelihood of these payments increasing as their land becomes more marketable.

“The truth is only the board’s consent is no longer required in respect of mortgages, charges, pledges and caveats. Lessees are still required to apply to the board for other dealings such as sales, transfers subleases, and developments over i-Taukei leased land. This consent requirement remains intact under section 12 of the i-Taukei Land Trust Act 1940.”

He says that the ignorance of the Opposition is not a distant threat, it is a present danger.

Bainimarama says his government will not allow the permanent alienation of i-Taukei land which has happened before under the SVT and SDL governments.