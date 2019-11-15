Home

Members feel their grievances were not answered: Gavoka

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 31, 2020 4:43 pm
Party Leader Viliame Gavoka.

The management of the Social Democratic Liberal Party today says members have the right to seek legal redress without being intimidated.

Three former Board members Ilaitia Bavadra, Taitusi Rasoki, and Filise Matabogi filed a legal challenge against SODELPA’s election of Party Leader, Deputy Leader, and other executives.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka in trying to hold the party’s reputation together says these members feel their grievances have not been dealt with according to their expectations.

“The Party is confident that despite all this, SODELPA will remain a beacon of light to many who would appreciate that a good chain discusses and communicates, and it allows its members to have a voice for whichever medium they choose including the courts, these challenges are not deterring the party, however, recognizing that the bigger responsibilities that we face in the future.”

The three filed for judicial redress and also seeks a declaration from the court that the SODELPA Special General Meeting and the Annual General Meeting were illegal.

Those involved in the allegations have been served with legal documents and are liaising with their lawyers.

