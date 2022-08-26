Meeting to explore new areas of cooperation: Chaudhry

[Source: Nirmal Singh Cheema/ Facebook]

The informal meeting last night between the leaders of The People’s Alliance, National Federation Party, Fiji Labour Party and the General Secretary of the Unity Fiji Party was to explore new areas of cooperation.

FLP leader, Mahendra Chaudhry says the meeting was hosted by local businessman, Nirmal Singh at his Suva residence and was attended by Sitiveni Rabuka, Professor Biman Prasad, Ratu Mosese Bakaniceva of Unity Fiji and himself.

A photo surfaced on social media of the group, posing together after the meeting.

Chaudhry says he saw the meeting as an opportunity for party leaders to demonstrate their willingness to cooperate, to bring about a change of government.

The former prime minister says a genuine show of solidarity among them will go a long way to motivate the people to be part of that change.

He adds that even though the parties are contesting the general election as individual parties, because pre-election coalitions are not permissible under the current electoral laws, there is no reason why they should not cooperate to achieve a common purpose.