Meeting reveals Rabuka’s attempt to have Qionibaravi reinstated as GS

During the informal discussions amongst members of the suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party at the GPH lobby it was revealed that Sitiveni Rabuka attempted to have Adi Litia Qionibaravi re-instated as General Secretary.

Suspended SODELPA party lawyer Tanya Waqanika confronted the issue head on saying issues need to dealt with in a transparent manner.

“Just for everyone’s information that everyone is well aware that you went to see SOE Sir on Monday to ask for Adi Litia to be reinstated and I believe we come with clean hands just to let you know that we come to discuss this in transparency. In my utmost duty Sir I have done that for the task force and for the party and we have come with clean hands.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka admitted that he went to see Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem on Tuesday.

“Another party told me they were going on Monday and if they don’t ask me, that means they don’t want me to be with them. So I went the following day. I didn’t even ask the Supervisor of Elections whether he could tell me who they met the day before.”

Waqanika then confronted Rabuka stressing that Saneem had informed her of his request to have Qionibaravi reinstated as the suspended party’s General Secretary.

However, Emele Duituturaga has been appointed General Secretary of the suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party.

The Management Board confirmed her appointment after advertising the position and receiving eight applications for the post before voting Duituturaga to the position.