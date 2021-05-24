Home

Lynda removes Facebook post

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 5, 2022 4:59 pm
Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem and People’s Alliance Party member, Lynda Tabuya.

People’s Alliance Party member, Lynda Tabuya has removed a Facebook post following directives from the Fijian Elections Office.

Tabuya made a post on her page yesterday, stating that a team from the FEO facilitated registration at school premises.

This afternoon, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem issued a notice directing Tabuya to remove or correct her post or necessary legal action including charges can be laid against her.

Tabuya while complying with the directive, still claims she has evidence that a member of the public enquired to change her voter ID card at a school in Lautoka.

However, she says in the interest of protecting those involved she has removed her post.

Tabuya states it’s unfortunate that the Supervisor of Elections is not allowing Fijians to be served at schools where FEO teams are visiting.

Saneem on the other hand has made it clear that schools are only for students and teachers and the FEO has separate venues for other Fijians.

He says the FEO welcomes enthusiasm around voting and registration drive as he called on the people to abide by the law when trying to help others.

“We strongly suggest that any person who wants to take up such enthusiasm does so responsibly and where they fail to understand how things and processes work, they ask us before they mislead the general member of the public.”

Saneem says Tabuya has been speaking as a representative of the People’s Alliance Party and he called on the Party leader to take action against her.

He says it is critical that the party does not replicate Tabuya’s action and mislead the public.

He adds it is important to understand the registration schedule set by the FEO.

 

