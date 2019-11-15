Tabuya confident with donor’s backing

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s Nasinu constituency has endorsed Sitiveni Rabuka and Lynda Tabuya as their nominees for Party leader and Deputy Leader respectively.

Speaking to FBC News, Opposition whip Lynda Tabuya also confirmed that the Party’s biggest financiers have given her their backing in writing.

The Opposition whip says the party’s biggest constituency has made a calculated decision to see balance between young and old leading the Party to the 2022 General Election.

“Nasinu feels that this will be a good combination to have him lead and have myself to compliment him because he is already gained traction from 2018 and he has appealed to the older generation and also the vanua based voters who make up 45 percent of our country. We’re looking at half the country here so with his majority votes from vanua base and if I were to come in as Deputy Leader than I would complement his votes where I would be targeting the urban vote”

Tabuya is up against Niko Nawaikula, Filimoni Vosarogo, Aseri Radrodro, Pio Tabaiwalu, and Mosese Bulitavu for the Deputy Party Leader position.

She believes her trump card is the backing of some of SODELPA’s largest donors.

“I am unable to name them because it’s part of the process and I wish to respect the integrity of the process. However, I can confirm that they were same funders from the 2018 elections and so they have asked me and also supported me in this quest. I am very humbled actually. I believe funders overseas have been asking for accountability from our party for the last number of years”

SODELPA’s main financial backers are based overseas with the United States branch collected more than $200, 000 in 2018, while Australian supporters donated over $27,000.

Other candidates are keeping their cards close to their chest.