Politics

Loyalty is key says SODELPA Leader

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 28, 2022 5:10 am
The Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka. [File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will eliminate individuals who fail to show fervent loyalty to the party.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says the candidate selection team has stressed to all potential candidates the importance of loyalty to the party.

He says this is because the party had to deal with a number of issues pertaining to how the party was governed because some opted to uphold their own interests.

“Anyone who is not loyal will not get a ticket. We are very clear on that. And those who have stepped forward and accepted the process, accepted the structure, the makeup of the team, the policies, and they will be signing an oath of allegiance.”

Gavoka has also indicated that the party’s proposed candidate lineup includes high-quality people from various sectors of the economy.

