SODELPA appoints new General Secretary

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board has appointed Lenaitasi Duru as the new General Secretary and Registered Officer of the Party.

He succeeds Emele Duituturaga who resigned a month ago.

Duru’s appointment as General Secretary is effective from today, and the Board has also appointed Filipe Qio as the Assistant General Secretary.

In a statement, SODELPA Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says the Board acknowledged that many had shown interest, but it is a special calling and requires special qualities which Duru possesses.

Gavoka adds that Duru was previously appointed as Assistant General Secretary in late June 2020 together with his predecessor, Emele Duituturaga.

He says Duru, the newly appointed General Secretary holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of the South Pacific together with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration in General Management, Post Graduate Certificate in Business Administration in Human Resources Management and Bachelor of Commerce International Business & Marketing/Agricultural Business and Economics.