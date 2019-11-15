Legal challenge against SODELPA leadership

A legal challenge has been filed against the Social Democratic Liberal Party’s election of Party Leader, Deputy Leader and other executives.

FBC News can confirm that three former Board members Ilaitia Bavadra, Taitusi Rasoki and Filise Matabogi have filed for judicial redress.

They are seeking a declaration from the court that the SODELPA Special General Meeting and the Annual General Meeting were illegal.

They are further seeking a declaration that the appointment of Party Leader Viliame Gavoka, Deputy Leader Filimoni Vosarogo, General Secretary Emele Duituturaga and other executives were also illegal.

Disgruntled members of SODELPA, including members of the Management Board and elected MPs had openly questioned the appointment and indicated that they would mount a legal challenge.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka confirm they have been served with court documents and are in talks with their lawyers.