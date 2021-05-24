Home

Politics

Leave me alone if my past bothers you says Rabuka

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 2, 2021 6:10 am

Leader of “The People’s Alliance” Sitiveni Rabuka confirms he has received an invitation to join forces with other parties for the next General Election.

Rabuka says he received the invitation from Freedom Alliance Leader Jagath Karunaratne.

He says he had also had talks with Unity Fiji Leader, Savenaca Narube regarding this however, this was before his party was registered.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says at this stage he cannot be making a decision alone as he needs to listen to others in his party.

“We cannot have a coalition, we can all register a new party or we all go to an existing party, whatever it is we have to look at the legal implications of it.”

When asked about Narube’s previous stand that he will not be involved with anyone linked to a coup, Rabuka says if they still think that way then they need to leave him alone.

“I respect that view and if that is the case then they should stop reaching out to me. If they do not approve of my participation in their collective group because I have a history that’s sainted by the coup that’s fine.”

Rabuka says registering a new party involves a lot of processes.

He says the latest requirements will be needed to be abided by too hence why it will be difficult to join a party that exists at the time.

The three parties that have joined forces are the Fiji Labour Party, Freedom Alliance, and Unity Fiji.

Meanwhile, National Federation Party Leader, Biman Prasad says this is a good initiative by smaller political parties which did not meet the threshold in the 2018 General Elections.

He adds the NFP is exploring the most practical and legally effective way to win the next election and will be talking to other opposition parties about the best way for them to get there.

