Leadership decision pending

The biggest challenge to come for political parties working to unite as one for the next General Election is who will be their leader.

The Fiji Labour Party, Freedom Alliance, and Unity Fiji have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding to contest on a united front, and have reached out to other political entities as well.

However, when approached, leaders of these parties Mahendra Chaudhry, Jagath Karunaratne, and Savenaca Narube say discussions on who will be the leader is ongoing.

Chaudhry says how things pan out will depend on the outcome of the discussions in the coming days.

“This is the process to begin talks with all the party leaders to unite.”

These parties are waiting for a response from the Social Democratic Liberal Party, The People’s Alliance, and National Federation Party whom they have approached to join the lot.

It may become a difficult task to choose a leader, as each party already has its own manifesto and rules to contest the 2022 General Election.