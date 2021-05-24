Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Safety a concern while distributing food ration|Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths|Widespread transmission in the west|Movement of residents strictly monitored|UN support during pandemic commended|RDT results should not clear a person from isolation: Dr Fong|No jab, no travel says Goundar Shipping|Police break up celebratory parties post-Olympics 7s Final|11-month-old succumbs to COVID-19|Another day of high infections and deaths|Six patients on ventilators says Dr Tudravu|80% of target population vaccinated|Failure to wear mask tops list of bookings|Compensation continues despite the pandemic|Home vaccination efforts increase|More then Twenty-thousand Fijians infected with COVID-19|Lautoka reports first death in second wave|Daily test positivity sits at a worrying percentage|ANZMAT helps manage Fiji’s health care system|Vaccine access made easy, no proof of negligence|UN staff to be evacuated from Fiji|More fines for non-compliance|New Tourism Fiji CEO ready for tough challenge|Fiji records 1057 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths|Over 120,000 Fijians fully vaccinated|
Full Coverage

Politics

Land Bill encourages land development

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 1, 2021 5:05 pm

The Minister for Economy says that Bill 17 will assist landowners in developing their lands at the same time ensuring that they benefit from their lands.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says some landowners are already realizing the value of their land and are already investing in it.

The Minister for Economy says no government has done any such thing for i-Taukei land development and they want to encourage landowners to invest in their land.

Article continues after advertisement

“No government has for example done i-Taukei land development. We have about five lots now ready to be sold now in different locations such as Saweni, Wairabetia, Yadua, Vuda and two lots of the ones that we will be developing in the western division – they seem to be a lot attuned to getting their land developed under this particular program. One of them is a former rugby player. He is a member of the landowning unit but he’s gone and lease the land himself and he has now come to us and said here is the lease, can you please develop the land for me? It is prime land and we are developing it for him. This gentleman will be in about a year from now he could be a millionaire.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this initiative will also be able to ensure that landowners become cash-rich as well.

“This effort that we’re putting in is only aimed at elevating the efficiency of TLTB and improving the lives of landowners, ensuring they benefit from their land and allow them to earn an income from their land.”

The Government is calling on Fijians to dispel misinformation about Bill 17.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.