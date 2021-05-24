Land Bill encourages land development

The Minister for Economy says that Bill 17 will assist landowners in developing their lands at the same time ensuring that they benefit from their lands.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says some landowners are already realizing the value of their land and are already investing in it.

The Minister for Economy says no government has done any such thing for i-Taukei land development and they want to encourage landowners to invest in their land.

Article continues after advertisement

“No government has for example done i-Taukei land development. We have about five lots now ready to be sold now in different locations such as Saweni, Wairabetia, Yadua, Vuda and two lots of the ones that we will be developing in the western division – they seem to be a lot attuned to getting their land developed under this particular program. One of them is a former rugby player. He is a member of the landowning unit but he’s gone and lease the land himself and he has now come to us and said here is the lease, can you please develop the land for me? It is prime land and we are developing it for him. This gentleman will be in about a year from now he could be a millionaire.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this initiative will also be able to ensure that landowners become cash-rich as well.

“This effort that we’re putting in is only aimed at elevating the efficiency of TLTB and improving the lives of landowners, ensuring they benefit from their land and allow them to earn an income from their land.”

The Government is calling on Fijians to dispel misinformation about Bill 17.