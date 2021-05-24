Labasa businessman to announce political plans

Former National Federation Party stalwart Charan Jeath Singh is expected to announce his future political plans by this Thursday.

The Labasa Businessman resigned from the National Federation Party last month.

In an earlier interview with FBC News, Singh had said that he still has time to stand for the 2022 General Election but had not applied to join any party.

Singh was seen hosting the People Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka for a meet and greet with members of the community in Labasa last month.

Rabuka had earlier stated that the doors are open for the prominent Labasa businessman to join the PA for the 2022 General Election.