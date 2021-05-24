Home

Politics

Labasa businessman to announce political plans

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 25, 2022 12:25 pm
Former National Federation Party stalwart Charan Jeath Singh. [File Image]

Former National Federation Party stalwart Charan Jeath Singh is expected to announce his future political plans by this Thursday.

The Labasa Businessman resigned from the National Federation Party last month.

In an earlier interview with FBC News, Singh had said that he still has time to stand for the 2022 General Election but had not applied to join any party.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh was seen hosting the People Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka for a meet and greet with members of the community in Labasa last month.

Rabuka had earlier stated that the doors are open for the prominent Labasa businessman to join the PA for the 2022 General Election.

 

