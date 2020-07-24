Home

Kuridrani labels locking out of SODELPA members unfair

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 25, 2020 11:01 am

SODELPA MP Inosi Kuridrani is disappointed that he has not been allowed to attend the Special General Meeting in Lami, labeling it an unfair decision.

Kuridrani told FBC News that following the Management Board meeting yesterday, they were informed that seven members from each constituency will be allowed to attend the SGM.

However, he says when they reached the meeting venue the decision was changed and the first 200 members who were at the venue were allowed inside.

He says these are mostly members living in the Suva area.

“It is very unfair on us who have come from a very long way from our province especially from Navosa, Ba, Namosi and Serua, we’ve been locked out from Naitasiri, Tailevu. They don’t understand that even the MPs, I am an MP and I deduct part of my salary, my allowance to fund the Party and we’ve been treated like this. It’s really bad, really bad”.

Other notable absence from the meeting is Turaga Na Tui Namuka Ratu Tevita Niumataiwalu, who was also turned away because of the 200 member restriction.

SODELPA supporters from the 14 provinces travelled to Suva this morning just to be part of the meeting, but have been locked out.

SODELPA supporters have not been allowed to enter the meeting venue.

Posted by FBC News on Friday, July 24, 2020

 

