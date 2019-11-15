Israeli president to hold summit in Fiji

Fiji will welcome Israeli president Reuven Rivlin, to participate in the history-making Pacific Islands Leaders’ Summit, the first ever to be held with the State of Israel.

While in Fiji, Rivlin will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

Fiji and Israel began their diplomatic relations in 1970, and the first Israeli President to visit Fiji was Chaim Herzog in 1986.

In the decades since, cooperation between Fiji and Israel has deepened, particularly in the areas of defense and security, agriculture, health, education, climate change, and disaster rehabilitation.

Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu, says the visit by President Rivlin will further strengthen diplomatic relations between Fiji and Israel.