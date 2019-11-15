Interviews begin for SODELPA leader’s post

Interviews have begun for the Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader position.

Current SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka who is in contention for the position was interviewed earlier this morning.

Rabuka posted photos on social media showing him walking into the interview venue.

It is understood that the process lasted two hours.

SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka is currently in the interview room while Ro Filipe Tuisawau is also at the venue waiting to be called in.

FBC News also understands that former politician Tupeni Baba and former academic Dr Esther Williams are two members of the panel conducting the interviews.

The independent panel will make recommendations to the SODELPA Management with the successful candidate to be announced at the Annual General Meeting on Saturday.