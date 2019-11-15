Interview panel had no say in selection of SODELPA leadership

Dr Tupeni Baba says the independent interview panel for the SODELPA leadership positions no say in the final decision of the Management Board.

Speaking to FBC News, Dr Baba says their job was only to tally the points and make recommendations to the SODELPA executives.

What they did with the information according to the academic, was up to SODELPA.

Dr Baba adds the real test for SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka begins now.

“The Leader doesn’t live on his own. He lives with people so his relationship with the people and the party and it’s important for him to impose important principles to guide them in choosing what they want to do and exercising their choice. Choosing a leader is not easy, just as a person can be talking about a discipline but the test of the discipline can be seen in how the party operates.”

Dr Baba has told FBC News that as part of his report, he has returned to SODELPA President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau advising him on what qualities any leader of a political party must display and the challenges they must face.

Dr Baba says his involvement with SODELPA is now complete since he was only brought in to help vet candidates.