Independent consultant to evaluate Duru’s performance

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 19, 2021 5:20 pm

An independent Human Resources consultant will evaluate the performance of Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

This was decided at the SODELPA Board Meeting held in Suva today.

Duru says this will help him clear his name following the allegations made by SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu that his salary is higher than what is known by the Registration of Political Parties.

“That’s his rights, if he wants to make those claims, I have my story to tell. When is the right time to tell that story I will come out and say it? Today it was also resolve that I need to get my performance appraisal done. I prefer to be investigated so that my name is cleared”.

The approval for the requirements of the Candidate Selection Committee that interview and evaluate applicants for SODELPA was also discussed today.

The Committee is tasked to select candidates for the 2022 General Election.

The Board has appointed SODELPA MP Aseri Radrodro as Party Treasurer as he is a chartered accountant and auditor.

Radrodro will not receive any remuneration as he wishes to help the Party’s financial management.

Out of the 41 Board members, 22 attended the meeting today.

