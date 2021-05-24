Home

I left Bulitavu behind says Tabuya

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 13, 2022 6:45 am

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Lynda Tabuya says when leaving SODELPA she also left behind MP Mosese Bulitavu.

Tabuya commented in light of several social media posts by Bulitavu who is making allegations against Tabuya.

Tabuya recently made the biggest political gamble of her career by leaving SODELPA to join the People’s Alliance Party.

Bulitavu has labelled Tabuya as a political opportunist who jumps from one party to another when she sees it fit.

He also claims that Tabuya was behind the move that eventually led the New People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka to leave SODELPA.

The MP has also warned Rabuka of Tabuya.

He further claims that Tabuya was not happy and left SODELPA because she could not get to the top tables at the party.

Meanwhile, Tabuya says she never applied for any leadership position while being part of the strife-driven party.

“I have been asked by many people in the party to contest the leadership. I did not apply for leadership then, and I still did not apply for leadership this time around. That is absolutely no reason to leave a party just because you didn’t get a particular role”

Tabuya says she has got nothing to do with Bulitavu as she now focuses on the General Election.

 

