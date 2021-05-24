I have no proof: Narube

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube has admitted he has no proof to substantiate claims that he was directed to manipulate economic reports and devalue the dollar in 2009.

Narube claimed at a recent campaign meeting that he refused to follow this directive and was consequently ousted as Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

This was widely reported in some local media, with it also being picked up by overseas news outlets, but today Narube speaking about what he meant when he made the comments.

Speaking to FBC News today, he claims the proof of his assertions is seen in what happened after he was removed, when the Fijian dollar was devalued.

“They were telling me lie . I don’t have a recording of that but that’s why I was basically removed because we couldn’t be working together. If I was lying and following the instructions I wouldn’t be sacked from the position. And secondly the devaluation, again one week after I left my position they devalued the Fiji dollar by 20 percent so to me that’s is ample evidence there.”

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this simply shows that Narube is clutching at straws for his political survival and is only undermining his own credibility.

“If he had such a moral issue and ethical issue and indeed something was wrong, he should have highlighted this right from day one when it actually happened. Even after he stopped being a governor. He did not say it, even when he formed his political party and contested the last elections he did not say this. So why does he choose to say it now because obviously, he is clutching his just to win some kind of political points.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Narube lost his position as Governor when the 1997 Constitution was abrogated in 2009 and not because of the reasons he is claiming.