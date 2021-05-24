HOPE Party de-registered

The Hope Opportunity Prosperity Equality party or HOPE has been de-registered as a political party with immediate effect.

This is because of their continued breaches of the Political Parties Registration, Conduct, Funding & Disclosures Act, 2013.

The Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem said that on April 12, 2021, the Registrar of Political Parties found HOPE, which was formed in 2017 and led by former National Federation Party president, Tupou Draunidalo, was in breach of section 26(2) of the Act.

Saneem says the party was then issued with a notice to remedy the breach within 60 days and was suspended until it did so.

The party was required to show cause as to why it should not be de-registered.

Saneem says at the end of the 60-day period and up until now, HOPE has not remedied the breach and neither has it shown cause to the Registrar why it should not be deregistered.

Saneem adds that as of February 10, 2022, the party has failed to submit audited accounts for the year 2020 as required under section 26(2) of the Act.