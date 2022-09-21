Hiroshi to file formal complaint against Biman

[File Photo]

In yet another development in the Hiroshi Taniguchi saga, the recently fired former National Federation Party provisional candidate has confirmed to FBC News this afternoon that he will be travelling to Suva from the West tomorrow to visit the Supervisor of Elections in order to lodge a formal complaints against his former Party Leader Biman Prasad.

Taniguchi would not elaborate much except to say that he is not pleased with the shockingly disgusting Whatsapp messages sent by the NFP Leader to his wife and he will be lodging a complaint in regards to that issues.

FBC News is trying to get more details about this saga and will have more updates in the coming days.