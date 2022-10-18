High Court dismisses political parties’ application

[File Photo]

The Civil High Court has ordered the Fiji Labour Party and Unity Fiji to pay $21,000 in costs of the civil action filed against the Government of Fiji, the Speaker of Parliament, the Constitutional Offices Commission and the Attorney-General.

The payment from the two parties will have to be done jointly and severally across the three judgments delivered today.

The Fiji Labour Party and Unity Fiji had taken the Speaker of Parliament, the Government and the Attorney General to court, seeking a declaration that it is unconstitutional to not allow political parties to file cases in the High Court if they have issues with decisions made by the Registrar of Political Parties and the Electoral Commission.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chief Justice in the HBC case 88/2022 ordered both parties to jointly and severally pay $3,000 each to the Speaker of Parliament, the Government of Fiji and the Attorney General within seven days from today.

The Chief Justice further ruled that in the HBC case 44/2022, the two parties must jointly and severally pay $2,000 each to the Speaker of Parliament, the Government, and the Attorney General within seven days from today.

The two parties had filed an application seeking the Court to direct the Constitutional Offices Commission to appoint a tribunal to investigate complaints of misbehaviour against the Supervisor of Elections.

This is in respect of a complaint lodged against Mohammed Saneem in August 2021.

The complaint was lodged after the Court of Disputed Returns ruled in favour of Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula and against the Supervisor of Elections.

The Chief Justice also ordered that FLP and Unity Fiji are to jointly and severally pay to the Constitutional Offices Commission costs assessed in the sum of $5,000 within seven days from today.

He ordered that the two parties jointly and severally pay to the Attorney-General cost assessed in the sum of $1,000 within seven days from today.

This afternoon, Chief Justice Kamal Kumar delivered his decision stating that courts do have the power to direct or control the performance of the function of the commission or the exercise of its authority and powers which power should be exercised in very exceptional circumstances.

The Chief Justice stated the plaintiff’s complaint of delay by the Commission in not responding to the complaint fits well with the idiom “ pot calling the kettle black” for the simple reason that except for Nawaikula’s case all other cases referred to by plaintiffs are more than 3 years old.

He added a tribunal needs to be only appointed if the Commission considers that the question of removal of the officer concerned from office in the case of alleged misbehaviour of the officer ought to be investigated otherwise there is no need to appoint a tribunal.

The Chief Justice stated it is interesting to note that SODELPA and NFP who also signed the letter of the complaint did not join this proceeding.

The Plaintiff’s prayers for orders directing that the Constitutional Offices Commission appoint a Tribunal to investigate the allegations of misbehaviour against the Supervisor of Elections, furnish a written report on the allegations of misbehaviour and the investigation thereof and direct the Commission to advise the President that the Supervisor of Elections be suspended from office pending investigation and referral to and appointment of a tribunal is dismissed and struck out.