Govt tables voter registration amendment Bill

The government has tabled a Bill in parliament to amend the Electoral Registration of Voters Act.

The Bill relates to a recent court ruling that a person does not need to use his or her name in the birth certificate in order to register as a voter.

It seeks to amend section four subsection two of the Act to provide that a person’s application must state the full name as specified on his or her birth certificate and must also be accompanied by the certificate.

A new subsection address situations where a person’s name on the birth certificate is not in the English alphabet.

The Bill will be debated on Wednesday.