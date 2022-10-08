Government is not vote buying: Sayed-Khaiyum

The Government’s budget encompasses commitments to the people.

This, according to FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He made the comments in response to concerns posted recently by a journalist on why the government is allowed to fund various projects whereas other political parties are forbidden to do so.

“We have a budget, we announced in the budget-home grant, youth assistance-we have actual policies on that, the executive government continues.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says some political parties such as The Peoples’ Alliance have been visiting communities and are making job promises, distributing sporting equipment, food rations, school packs, walking sticks, water tanks, solar lights, and other party merchandise.

He says FijiFirst has complained about PA to the Fijian Elections Office because such actions are deemed as vote buying.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that the question is if political parties are confident about their policies and the people with them, then why would they go out and distribute gifts when meeting the public.

The FijiFirst general secretary says the party has never done this and if one of their proposed candidates goes out and starts giving out gifts and starts persuading people to vote for them, then a complaint against them should also be raised.