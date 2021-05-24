Home

Gavoka speaks out about attempts to dismiss him

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 15, 2021 5:50 am

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader has finally spoken out regarding calls by some Party Members for him and others to step down.

Viliame Gavoka, Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru, and Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau are wanted out by Party Vice President, George Shiu Raj and a faction that includes vocal member and MP Lynda Tabuya.

The group held a meeting in Nausori a few weeks ago and despite being told the meeting was unconstitutional, the group insisted it was attended by many members and their voice needs to be considered.

Gavoka claims the meeting holds no ground.

“Definitely, what they are doing is unlawful but I’ll have to leave it at that right now, like I said we are exploring a number of options right now.”

 The faction had said that Gavoka, Duru and Ratu Epenisa have failed the party on several occasions including their recent involvement in alleged perjury which was reported to Police by MP Mosese Bulitavu.

Bulitavu claims Management Board resolutions were forged and signed by Duru, allowing Gavoka to take a false oath in court.

He alleges this transpired when Gavoka filed a complaint in the Court of Disputed Returns seeking to have Bulitavu removed as an MP.

Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says it was discussed in the Party’s recent meeting that the case regarding him and Gavoka is with Police and cannot be discussed any further at any meeting.

Tabuya on the other hand says queries will only be answered by Vice President, George Shiu Raj.

The SODELPA Vice President when contacted says he will comment later.

