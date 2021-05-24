Gavoka released

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka has been questioned and released.

Gavoka was summoned in for questioning late this afternoon at the Police CID Headquarters in Suva.

It is believed that this was in relation to the comments made regarding the proposed amendment to the I-Taukei Land Trust Act.

On his official social media Facebook page, Gavoka says he is being questioned for allegations of inciting public anxiety with relation to the proposed Bill.