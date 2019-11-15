Gavoka makes big promises

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka believes a lot of positive are emerging as members continue to seek legal challenges for different matters.

Speaking to FBC News, Gavoka says he is confident they still have support leading up to the 2022 General Election.

He admits SODELPA’s fame in recent times has not been for the best reasons.

” We would be the most recognized brand in Fiji today, whether it’s coming through the courts or parliament or the detractors in the country. It helps us make our case.”

The SODELPA leader is also already making promises saying free education will be implemented across the board if they come into power.

“We will provide free tertiary across the board, Universities, technical college and as I said I am in dialogue with scholars like Dr. Tupeni Baba and he’ll bring in others and our General Secretary will be putting together fine terms to help us craft these thing.”

SODELPA wants to raise at least $1.5million in campaign funds for the next election.