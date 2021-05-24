Gavoka has nothing to offer says Bulitavu

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu has lashed out his party leader Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka had told parliament that the FijiFirst should make space for Bulitavu next year.

This after Bulitavu was in support of the proposed Amendment Bill of the iTauke Land Trust Board and also the national budget.

Article continues after advertisement

Bulitavu told FBC News Gavoka has nothing to offer to the nation, nor did he table an alternate Budget as a Party Leader.

Bulitavu adds Gavoka is parroting the indigenous right’s political line that few members of SODELPA including him founded prior to the 2014 elections.

Meanwhile, Gavoka says if the Bill is passed, SODELPA will reverse it if they come into power.

We are still trying to get his comments on Bulitavu.