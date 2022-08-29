Gavoka defends Tuiteci

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka.

The Leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party is confident with the party’s provisional candidates.

Viliame Gavoka says party supporters are pleased with its lineup.

He says the party followers have pleaded with the party to ensure that unity exists.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka also defended the party’s move to bring back one of its proposed candidates, Seremaia Tuiteci.

Tuiteci was terminated from the party in May this year but the party has decided to bring Tuiteci back.

And according to Gavoka, proper processes were followed.

Tuiteci was terminated for breaching the party’s media policies.

He had posted controversial statements online despite numerous warnings about his antics and attacks on members of the public as well as SODELPA members.

“I have spoken to him and it has been put in writing to him and he welcomes all that and he’s going to focus a lot on policies. He has very strong opinions and we should not be afraid sometimes to express what we feel. On that platform, we can resolve a lot of issues so Mr Tuiteci is strong in those areas but we have agreed with him that he will be directing most of his messaging towards policies-to develop policies for the party.”

Gavoka says the party believes in reconciliation and they will work to secure victory in the upcoming General Election.