Gavoka calls on members to choose their master

A powerful statement has been made by Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka calling on members to decide which master they serve.

Following a day long management board meeting, Gavoka confirmed some members were told to stay out since they have been named as potential candidates for his predecessor’s proposed party.

These members are former Party General Secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Ratu Tevita Komaisavai and Gilbert Vakalalabure.

Article continues after advertisement

The three were left in the cold and could only look on as board members walked past paying them little attention.

Gavoka says it was Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau who gave the directive for the three executives to be excluded as he believes it’s in the best interest of SODELPA.

“If we had accommodated them today and there is some allegation they are involved with some other party, the party can come into a grief, so I’m very grateful the President decided to do this.”

Gavoka says the law is very clear, members allegiance and loyalty can’t be divided and they won’t entertain people serving two masters.

While the Party leader did not name names, anyone who has been named as an ally of Rabuka could be axed from SODELPA.

“It doesn’t mean they are out totally, it’s just that we are going to hear them, an investigative committee has been set-up, by the management board to their version of it and they come back to the party.”

Gavoka has also clarified the Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem had nothing to do with the decision to lock out Adi Litia and others.

The SODELPA Leader has drawn a line in the sand, saying anyone who intends to be involved with Rabuka’s proposed party will not be allowed to participate in any SODELPA activities.