Gavoka aware of Ratu Epenisa’s letter

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka, has this afternoon confirmed that he was aware of a letter being drafted by the President of the party expressing his disappointment.

He was referring to the letter where SODELPA president Ratu Epenisa Cakobau calling on the Speaker of Parliament, for fresh motions to be called for the appointment of the Leader of Opposition.

This comes on the back of denial by fellow SODELPA MP and Opposition Whip, Lynda Tabuya, who denied there was a signed letter.

Gavoka says while he was aware the letter was being drafted, he was not involved in what transpired after that.

“It is the prerogative of the President, him being the leader of the party, to do what he needs to do, that he feels is good for the party. I cannot comment beyond that. He is the President of the party, he is taking that cause of action and let give him the space to do that.”

Gavoka says he does not feel the letter will cause any rift within the already divided party.