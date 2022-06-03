Gavoka admits some want a return

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says he will not reveal the names of former party members who want to return.

These are members who had left SODELPA to join Sitiveni Rabuka and The Peoples Alliance last year.

However, there are some who have had a change of heart and want to return to Gavoka’s camp.

Gavoka claims these are former supporters who are now dissatisfied.

The SODELPA Leader says it is unfortunate those who left have been replaced in SODLEPA and their ranking will not be the same if they make a return.

“They cannot just come straight to headquarters and say look I don’t like that party and I want to come back. No you have to come through the constituency. As you also know we have a line-up that have already been announced and we will be adding to that pretty soon so once you leave here we fill up your spot right away.”

The SODELPA Leader also maintains that the party is in a good position in terms of people who have applied for a ticket contest for the General Election.