Funding of policies will depend on taxes: Rabuka

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

All emergency needs can be addressed by the government through its yearly budget according to People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

He says the party is working on its manifesto, ensuring that policies outlined will serve as a guide if they get elected into power.

Rabuka says the means of funding party policies will depend on the amount of money that can be raised through taxes.

“They just have to be diligent about what they say in the budget they would do and we will just do the same.”

Rabuka says data is also available on how developing countries like Fiji ought to finance education, health, and other sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, the party’s executives in Australia are yet to confirm how much money they have raised during a fundraising dinner last weekend.

Rabuka will be traveling to New Zealand next week to meet with party supporters.