Freedom Alliance Party out of suspension

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem has confirmed that the suspension on the Freedom Alliance Party has been lifted.

Saneem says the Party managed to rectify a breach of Section 26 (2) of the Political Parties Act by submitting its audited financial accounts.

However, the suspension of Unity Fiji and HOPE political parties still remain.

“Following the letters that were delivered to Political Parties, we have now received the audited accounts from Freedom Alliance and therefore, this afternoon the Registrar will uplift their suspension since they have complied. Unity Fiji and HOPE are yet to comply and their suspension still stands.”

Earlier this morning, Saneem issued suspension letters to Freedom Alliance, Unity Fiji and HOPE political parties due to their failure to comply with the Political Parties Act.

All parties are required to submit audited accounts to the Registrar within three months of the end of the financial year and as of this morning, none of the parties submitted their accounts that were due on 31st March 2021.

Attempts to get comments from Unity Fiji Party Leader, Savenaca Narube and HOPE Party Leader Tupou Draunidalo, have been futile.

Freedom Alliance Party Leader, Jagath Karunaratne says they managed to submit their records this afternoon after facing issues with previous auditors.

“So we had to find a new one. We thought we had enough time but the new auditor informed us that he needs to review all the reports that were done in the last eight years.”

Unity Fiji and HOPE have both been notified that they must remedy the breach within 60 days, failing which they may face de-registration.